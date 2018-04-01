Residents Want Lights on Old Hwy 63

COLUMBIA - Some apartment complexes and residents would like to see the city put up lights on more of Old Highway 63. But not everyone supports the effort.

Columbia Utilities Services Specialist Connie Kacprowicz said she hears two different opinions toward adding lights. The pro-lights people want lights for safety. People against the street lights have many different reasons. They range from wanting to save money and energy to keeping it dark to enjoy sleeping or seeing stars at night. The disagreement may delay the light process.

"For people who want more lights in their neighborhood, they notice an intersection where they want more street lights, the best thing to do is to talk to your neighbors and see how they feel," Kacprowicz said. "If there's a general consensus that everyone wants more streetlights in that area, then take it to your neighborhood association or manager of your apartment complex. Then you can take the petition to Columbia Water and Light. We can review it, discuss it, and see what would be the best option as far as adding street lighting and then we would take that proposal to the city council."

One apartment complex next to the road seems on board with the idea because parts of Old Highway 63 are winding and sometimes dangerous.

"We'd be excited to have lights on Old 63 South," said the Reserves Manager Matt Colgin. "Safety is the number one reason the lights should be there."

Colgin isn't alone with that opinion. Others who use the road often agree it would be an additional safety feature.

"There's a lot of traffic in the area," Don Keeney said. "There are a lot of people who do move around on bicycles and by foot. I think the streetlights would be an added bonus to say the least to the area."

The city council determines whether it will add lights on a case-by-case basis, according to Kacprowicz.

"It's hard to predict how long it would take to get it on a council schedule," Kacprowicz said. "It can be done by one neighborhood requesting."

Click here for more information on how to contact Columbia Water and Light.