Residents weigh in on proposed parkland sale for cemetery

LEMAY (AP) - St. Louis County was considering selling around 38 acres of parkland Wednesday to the federal government for the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, which is expected to run out of space for graves in the coming years.

Opponents said the plan is at best a short-term fix and they view selling portions of Sylvan Springs County Park as an encroachment on a neighborhood asset.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports around 150 residents attended a public hearing held Tuesday in Lemay to make their case for and against the proposed sale.

Jefferson Barrack officials said the cemetery is expected to run out of space between 2021 and 2027. The additional 38 acres are estimated to meet the demand for military personnel and immediate family burials through approximately 2038.