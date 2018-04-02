Resignation in Rockwood in Wake of Audit

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A director of the Rockwood School District Board of Education in St. Louis County is resigning, days after an audit was critical of district spending on construction projects.

KSDK-TV reports that director Steve Smith says in his resignation letter that education and a ballot issue, Proposition S, need to be at the forefront of the community dialogue. He says he is stepping aside so the focus can be on the children of the district.

Last week, the Missouri auditor's office said Rockwood overpaid Glenn Construction Co. by more than $1.2 million over the last 10 years. Smith is an employee of Glenn and was elected to the board in 2011.

After the audit, the Rockwood board issued an apology for what it called "mistakes in the past."