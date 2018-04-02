Resignations Rescinded

KOMU was the first to report the resignations of three Centralia city officials on Saturday. Now two of them are happy to be back.

"I just believe the matter should resolve itself, and it did," Centralia Police Chief Larry Dudgeon said. "For right now, we're going to get our feet on the ground, establish our needs, see where we are as a department, and we'll take it from there."

Dudgeon resigned on Friday after a citizen complained he shouldn't be allowed to park his own car in police department parking spaces. The mayor and city leaders promised to investigate.

And when the smoke cleared, Dudgeon announced he would quit and so did one of the city's aldermen, Jessica Orsini.

"I gave him my word that if he left, I'd leave, and when he did leave, well, my word's my bond, so I had to leave," Orsini said.

Now she is back too and is glad Dudgeon changed his mind.

"He just has the right combination of attitude, talent, and, people skills," Orsini said. "He can really give our department exactly what it needs right now."

Dudgeon says he has no hard feelings toward the city, and he has already put Friday's resignations behind him.

"You put a big windshield on a car so you can have a lot of vision in front of you [and you] have a rearview mirror that's pretty small in comparison," Dudgeon said.

It's a rearview of his life he says is now over and done with.

Centralia is still without a permanent mayor. Former mayor Jerry Parmeley says he has no plans to return to office.