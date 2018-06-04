Resiliency, Rookies Keeping Cardinals on Top

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Yadier Molina is an MVP candidate, Adam Wainwright is back in ace form and Carlos Beltran is playing like a kid. And that's only half of the six-player All-Star contingent that led the St. Louis Cardinals to the best record in majors at the break.

The Cardinals have done enough things right, leaning on rookies and resiliency, to compensate for some serious personnel blows. They're 21 games above .500 entering a six-game home stand Friday that starts against the Padres.

Getting there hasn't been a smooth ride for second-year manager Mike Matheny and general manager John Mozeliak. They've had to fill two rotation spots on the fly, find a replacement closer and endure dry patches from the National League's best offense.