Resisted Arrest

Police say the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle that had just left a crime scene.

The driver resisted arrest by accelerating through Northern Columbia.

The pursuit ended when the driver lost control while turning and drove into a parking lot on Paris Road.

The driver, 26 year-old Michael J. Robinson of Columbia, was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Once released, he was transported to Boone County Jail.

Robinson was booked on charges of felony resisting arrest, driving while suspended, careless and imprudent driving, and failure to display valid plates.