Resolution would seek St. Louis chief's resignation

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis alderman says Police Chief Sam Dotson shouldn't continue to serve while also running for mayor.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that alderman Joseph Roddy is expected to introduce a resolution Friday calling for Dotson to resign. The resolution would be nonbinding.

Some argue that a police chief running for mayor creates conflicts of interest, and takes away from his ability to try and control crime in a city that has plenty of it.

Roddy says the police chief should be "insulated" from elected officials asserting influence. He says a sitting chief running for mayor "defeats the whole purpose."

Dotson is among several Democrats running in the heavily Democratic city. Incumbent Francis Slay announced earlier this year he would not run in next year's election.