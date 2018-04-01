Respiratory illness hits hundreds of KC-area kids

KANSAS CITY (AP) - A Kansas City pediatric hospital has treated hundreds of young children for a respiratory illness that has symptoms similar to a common cold that more typically is seen during winter months.

Children's Mercy Hospital spokesman Jake Jacobson said the facility has been seeing about 30 new patients a day who have been sickened by human enterovirus 68, with a total of about 450 cases as of Tuesday.

While the virus hits children with underlying conditions such as asthma harder than others and has resulted in about 15 percent of the cases being placed in intensive care, most patients are simply urged to stay hydrated and sent home.

The Missouri Department of Health issued a health alert which said St. Louis hospitals have also seen an increase in pediatric respiratory illnesses.