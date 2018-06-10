Restaurant Workers Alert After Robbery

Blue Note employees believe they're safer downtown, because other people are always around, but they still don't take chances.

"We always walk the girls out to their cars, and the guys usually leave as a pack anyway," said Dylan McCord, production manager. "We're very, very conscious of that."

Although the Blue Note said it has not had any serious incidents, there have been reasons to double-check the building after closing.

"Somebody coming into the building and hiding, I can remember that happening a long time ago, and they had to break out to get out of the building," recalled Richard King the owner. "There was some minor damage, but nothing too serious."

King also said no one was hurt in that incident at the Blue Note a few years ago. No one was hurt in Tuesday's holdup at the Longhorn Steakhouse. Police are still investigating.