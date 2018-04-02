Restaurants Welcome Graduation Weekend

COLUMBIA - Graduation weekend started Friday, bringing many families to town to celebrate. Parents and students spent the day patronizing restaurants to celebrate the event. Business owners say they expect their restaurants to fill up all weekend. One local restaurant manager said he has a full staff working all weekend to accomodate the large crowds.

Friday night, most establishments with outdoor dining had filled their large tables, though smaller ones were still open. Managers say business is about the same as this time last year.

Late Friday night local bars and restaurants were completely packed with students and their parents celebrating the graduation weekend.