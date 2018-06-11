Restoring State Healthcare

KOMU looks at the changes many hope will restore the healthcare lost by many Missourians last year.

Not a hand out, but a hand up, was today's battle cry in the Missouri Senate.

Senator Victor Callahan used it to promote his amendment to Senate Bill 577, the Missouri Health Improvement Act.

Callahan's amendment would provide health care to more than 37,000 workers in Missouri.

"Many of them have multiple jobs and they are just what I would call the incubator of the middle class and this would have given them healthcare, them and their families and their children," said Democratic Senator Victor Callahan.

However, Callahan's amendment failed by the vote of 18 to 12.

Majority Floor Leader, Republican Senator Charles Shields, feels the $60 million burden should not only fall on the government.

"We have a plan in the bill, its called the premium offset portion of the bill and its designed to help small employers provide insurance for their employees and what we will do is have contributions from employees, contributions from employers and we will have the state step in and will match that with dollars from the federal government," Shields explained.

With good debate going on, the Senate feels it can pass this bill by the end of the week.

The Senate plans to resume debate on the bill Wednesday.