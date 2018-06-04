Restraining Order Dismissed Against Former MU Basketball Player

COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge dismissed a protection order Wednesday filed by former MU basketball player Earnest Ross against former teammate James Zach Price.

Price was in court Wednesday morning for an adult abuse hearing in front of Judge Leslie Schneider. Because Ross, who filed the order, was not in court, the judge automatically dismissed it.

Price was dismissed from the basketball team on April 10, due to allegations of assault.

According to the order of protection filed by Ross, the relationship listed between the two of them is as "good friends".

Price was arrested for multiple counts of domestic assault against both Ross and Ross' girlfriend. According to the police report, Price followed Ross and his girlfriend in his own vehicle to Stadium Boulevard where police said he then blocked and rammed Ross's vehicle with his own. Police said Price exited his vehicle to confront Ross and hit him in the face. The girlfriend involved attempted to intervene but police said she was pushed to the ground.