Resurfacing Work to Begin in Macon and Randolph Counties

MACON AND RANDOLPH COUNTIES - Weather permitting, MoDOT and its contractor will install construction signs, and start milling and resurfacing more than 41 miles on Routes C, M, B, MO 3, Outer Roads on 36 and Business Route 36 on April 10. These areas are in Macon and Randolph Counties. The contractor will be working on the projects in the following order:

36 North Outer Road - Crews will be resurfacing in Macon from Long Branch Road to Gantz Street, including a short section of Gantz Street, 2 miles. Milling operations will be first, followed by paving.

Business Route 36 - Crews will be resurfacing in Macon from Prospect Drive to Route 36, 3 miles. Milling operations will be first, followed by paving.

36 South Outer Road - Crews will be resurfacing east of Bevier to Macon City Limits, also includes Pine Crest Dr./Briggs Dr. from the west dead end to Route 63, 4 miles.

Old Route C - Crews will be resurfacing in Bevier on Adair Street, 0.5 miles.

MO 3 - Crews will be resurfacing in Randolph County from Kaseyville to just north of Clifton Hill, 13 miles.

Route M - Crews will be resurfacing in Moberly from just east of Route 63 to Route 151, 11 miles.

Route B - Crews will be resurfacing from Route A south of Higbee to Route 63 near Clark, 9 miles.

All work is expected to be completed by the middle of June. Crews will be working from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, weather dependent. One lane of traffic will be open during the operation with flaggers present.

Orange signs will alert motorists prior to the work zone to secure the safety of the motoring public as well as the safety of the workers. Please use extra caution while traveling through the work zone. All lanes of traffic will be open at the end of the workday. APAC-Missouri, Inc., of Columbia was awarded the contract for $2,097,712.01.