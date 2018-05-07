Retail jobs steadily increasing across mid-Missouri over last year

MOBERLY - ALDI hosted a hiring event Friday morning for its stores throughout mid-Missouri.

ALDI hosted the hiring event at the Comfort Inn on 1801 W. Outer Road for its stores in Moberly, Columbia, Jefferson City and Mexico.

"As the retail sector grows, that certainly helps cities and counties with revenues to run their budgets and to provide services," said Bernie Andrews, Executive Vice President of Columbia's Regional Economic Development, Inc.

According to the Missouri Department of Economic Development (DED) from July 2013 to July 2014, there were about 300 additional retail jobs in Columbia.

Jefferson City saw a similar increase of about 300 retail jobs over the same period of time. As of July 2014, there were about 8,000 retail jobs in Jefferson City.

As of July, the Missouri Department of Economic Development reported there were about 11,800 jobs in retail out of about 98,100 non-farming jobs in Columbia. Retail jobs make up about 12 percent of nonfarming jobs.

"It's a big sector probably anywhere from 15 to 20 percent of the work force here is involved in the retail sector at one time," Andrews said.

As of May 2014, the City of Columbia collected $15,329,143 in sales tax for the 2014 fiscal year. The City of Columbia collects 1 percent of the total sales tax.

As of July 2014, the Missouri Department of Economic Development reported the following unemployment rates:

• United States: 6.5 percent

• Missouri: 6.7 percent

• Boone County: 4.9 percent

The Missouri DED said a 2010 report showed retail jobs accounted for 299,371 jobs in Missouri. The average yearly income for a retail worker in 2010 was $24,392.