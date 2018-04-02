Retired AP Communications Chief David Young Dead

KANSAS CITY (AP) — David F. Young, former Associated Press chief of communications in Kansas City, Chicago and Des Moines, died at age 71.

Young collapsed Wednesday near his home in Lee's Summit. His brother Tom Young, lead systems administrator for The AP's Kansas City Technical Center, said doctors believe he suffered a heart attack.

Young, an Air Force veteran and native of Salinas, Calif., retired from the news cooperative in 2002.

He joined The AP in Kansas City as a technician in 1965, and then worked in New York, Raleigh and Wichita before becoming Kansas City's assistant chief of communications in 1969.

Young went on to serve as chief of communications in Des Moines, Chicago and, starting in 1991, Kansas City.

Survivors include his wife, Deanna, and their three children.

Services are pending.