Retired Illinois State Police Trooper Thwarts Attempted Robbery

COLUMBIA - A retired Illinois State Police Trooper helped chase away two men attempting to rob a motel early Friday morning.

Columbia police officers were dispatched at 12:44 a.m. Friday to a report of an attempted armed robbery at the Wingate Inn Motel. Police received information the two men had knives.

The call was placed by a retired Illinois State Police Trooper who was in the lobby when the two men entered the motel wearing masks and gloves.

The retired trooper identified himself to the suspects and displayed his gun. One suspect fled, while the other suspect took money from the drawer, but dropped it when fleeing the business.

Both were last seen fleeing on foot at the south end of Candlewood Suites.

A K9 was brought in and tracked the suspects near the Candlewood Suites, but lost the trail.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia Police Department or Crime Stoppers at (573)-875-TIPS.