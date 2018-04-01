Retired MU chancellor Deaton wins state honor

COLUMBIA (AP) - Former University of Missouri chancellor Brady Deaton is joining a select group of well-known Missourians honored for their contributions to the state.

Deaton is the 2014 recipient of the Missourian Award, which recognizes civic, business, political and artistic leaders. Nominees must have been either born in Missouri or made their marks while living in the state.

The chancellor emeritus of the flagship Columbia campus joins past honorees such as Walter Cronkite, George Washington Carver, Walt Disney, Mark Twain and Harry S. Truman. The award was created 20 years ago by Springfield businessman Ralph Stevens and his late wife, Corrine.

Deaton retired last year after nearly a decade of leadership at Missouri marked by sizable enrollment growth, a campus building boom and the school's move to the Southeastern Conference.