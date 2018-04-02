Retired Officer Sentenced for Videotaping Teen

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A retired Springfield police officer is going to prison for secretly videotaping a 14-year-old girl to produce child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 55-year-old Jack Van Matre was sentenced Thursday to 19 years and seven months in federal prison. He pleaded guilty in June to sexual exploitation of a minor.

Van Matre retired in 2006 after 20 years with the Springfield Police Department. He was charged in November 2011 after the second of two incidents involving the girl.

The teen told investigators she discovered hidden video cameras behind fake ductwork in a bedroom and bathroom at Van Matre's home. A search of his computer turned up sexually explicit videos of the girl.