Retired Veteran Wins Largest Missouri Lottery Jackpot Ever

CHESTERFIELD (AP) - A retired electrician and World War II veteran is the winner of the largest lottery jackpot ever sold in Missouri - worth more than a quarter of a billion dollars. 84-year-old Jim Wilson, his wife Shirley, and their three sons, all of St. Louis, have been buying family Powerball tickets for years with the understanding that they'd share with each other. That likely means that Jim's son, Terry, who hasn't had a vacation in 30 years, may be headed to Australia for some rest and recreation. It's the largest prize in the Missouri Lottery's 21-year history and the seventh-largest Powerball jackpot ever. Two of the sons, both in their 50s, had lost their jobs this year.