Retirement Pensions Cut for Teachers
JEFFERSON CITY - A new retirement plan for state educators could mean less pension for state teachers. At a recent meeting, the Public School Retirement System created a working draft discussing cuts to retirement pensions for future teachers. Currently, a teacher with 30 years of service would receive 75 percent of their salary per year after retiring. The drafted plan would cut that to 60 percent per year after retiring. Executive director of PSRS Steve Yoakum said this plan is in the very early stages. "Well we're looking at ways we can reduce costs. Our goals are first of all to pay for the benefits that have been promised, we're on schedule to do that, but also to reduce the cost of the teachers in the school districts for retirement purposes." Yoakum said it would not affect current or already retired teachers, but only future teachers. He also said PSRS and other state education associations will meet to discuss this plan and other ways to increase funding. The Missouri State Teachers Association said the potential cut would be a large dissapointment for teachers expecting to receive the current percentage for their pension. The association plans to have a meeting in November discussing all legislative issues.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1940 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
in
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
in
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
in
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
in
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:
Coming Up Next
7:00pJesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20pDateline NBC
10:00pKOMU 8 News @ 10
7:00pStuart Little
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pFamily Guy
Tonight's Schedule
7:00pJesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20pDateline NBC
7:00pStuart Little
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pFamily Guy