Return of Kong

On Sunday, three Missouri State University students returned the 33-foot-tall inflatable Kong to the movie theater they took it from last Thursday. The theater was using the 200-pound ape to promote the new "King Kong" movie. In return for bringing back the super-size simian, theater owners agreed not to press charges against the three fraternity members. But, they'll probably have to do community service. Theater officials estimate the ape's worth up to $8,000, which will return to the theater on Tuesday.