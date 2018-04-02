Reunion Celebrates Preemies Big, Small Steps

University of Missouri health care hosted graduates of their neonatal intensive care unit at the Lenoir Community Center Sunday afternoon.

Former patients and their families got the chance to reunite with staff who helped them through their first few weeks of life and have a little fun.

Candice Marshall's daughter Faith was born 11 weeks early. She said she used the day to say thank you.

"It was really nice to be able to see them again. Especially with the other babies, we would wonder how they were doing and wondered when they were released from the hospital," said Marshall.

University health care's neo-natal unit treats more than 700 premature and critically ill babies each year.