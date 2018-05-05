Revenue down at all 6 St. Louis-area casinos

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Revenue is down nearly 6 percent at the six casinos in the St. Louis area.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that all six casinos saw revenue declines in September compared to a year earlier. Declines ranged from 0.2 percent at Ameristar in St. Charles to 12.9 percent at the Casino Queen in East St. Louis, Illinois.

All six also had revenue declines in September 2013.

Statewide in Missouri, nine of 13 casinos had September declines.