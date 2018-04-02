Reverend Carl Keyes Accused of Mishandling Money

NEW YORK (AP) - A New York City minister who raised millions of dollars for relief efforts after the 9/11 attacks and Hurricane Katrina used some of that money to help himself.

Records obtained by The Associated Press show that the Rev. Carl Keyes blurred the lines between his two charities, his ministry and his personal finances while promoting himself as an international humanitarian.

Documents show that large sums donated for disaster relief went instead to his cash-starved church.

One of the minister's accountants accused him of using a charitable donation to pay off his mortgage.

Another accountant accused Keyes of using charity and church money to pay personal credit card bills.

A lawyer for Keyes says none of his spending was improper and that his accusers are not credible.