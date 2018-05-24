Revised report shows downtown Columbia needs improvements

3 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, August 26 2014 Aug 26, 2014 Tuesday, August 26, 2014 6:03:00 PM CDT August 26, 2014 in News
By: Sara Pang, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - The Downtown Columbia Leadership Council met Tuesday and finalized revisions to the infrastructure report.

The report urges the Columbia City Council to see the need for infrastructure improvements downtown as well as the need for infrastructure funding.

Brent Gardner, the Downtown Leadership Council chair, and Nick Peckham, Infrastructure Committee chair, said in a letter to the Columbia City Council there is a disconnect between infrastructure needs and infrastructure funding. Infrastructure needs include "hard infrastructure," such as the storm sewers, sanitary sewers and water service, while "soft infrastructure" includes fire and police protection, public health and public schools.

While the Downtown Columbia Leadership Council is reporting the infrastructure problem and suggesting solutions, exactly how the city will deal with the infrastructure problem is not part of the report.

"If downtown Columbia over the next five years were to get as much new construction over the last five years, it might put more strain on the physical infrastructure than it can handle," said Peckham.

The Mayor and the city council asked the Downtown Columbia Leadership Council to work on Columbia's infrastructure issues in April. While certain decisions were made and approved, two citizen petitions to repeal downtown development and a temporary restraining order on the city prevented further action on development.

"If in the last 35 years the population has doubled, then quite possibility is that in the next 35 years we'll double again which would take us up to almost 250 thousand people," Peckham said.

Columbia has seen an almost 2 percent increase in population every year since 2010 but a total of almost 40 percent change since 2000 according to both the United States Census Bureau and City-Data.com.

"This makes Columbia a different place and presents challenges for all aspects community life, whether it's law enforcement or fire protection, education or road maintenance or pipes and wire types of infrastructure."

 

More News

Grid
List

Killer in 2016 Moberly murder pleads guilty, gets life in prison
Killer in 2016 Moberly murder pleads guilty, gets life in prison
RANDOLPH COUNTY - A Huntsville man pleaded guilty to murder on Tuesday and received a life sentence with no chance... More >>
30 minutes ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 8:37:00 AM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Investigators: Russian military missile downed Flight MH17
Investigators: Russian military missile downed Flight MH17
BUNNIK, Netherlands (AP) — An international team of investigators said Thursday that detailed analysis of video images and photos... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 5:58:00 AM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Hundreds of Missourians' hunting licenses could be revoked
Hundreds of Missourians' hunting licenses could be revoked
JEFFERSON CITY - Potentially more than one thousand Missourians could lose their hunting, fishing and trapping licenses after a Department... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, May 24 2018 May 24, 2018 Thursday, May 24, 2018 2:27:00 AM CDT May 24, 2018 in News

Judge rules President Trump can't block critics on Twitter
Judge rules President Trump can't block critics on Twitter
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge ruled Wednesday that President Donald Trump is violating the First Amendment when he... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 7:10:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in Continuous News

Federal court rules in favor of transgender Missouri inmate
Federal court rules in favor of transgender Missouri inmate
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A federal district court in St. Louis has ruled that the Missouri prison system must... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:48:22 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
Hot car deaths already on the rise in 2018 with record spring temps
MID-MISSOURI - If you look at the forecast you can easily tell that summer is here early. Don't forget that... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:43:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in Weather

Missouri Chamber report highlights statewide skills gap, outlines solutions
Missouri Chamber report highlights statewide skills gap, outlines solutions
JEFFERSON CITY - A new report by the Missouri Chamber of Commerce identifies challenges in the Missouri workforce. The... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:41:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

NFL owners say players must stand for the National Anthem
NFL owners say players must stand for the National Anthem
(CNN) - NFL players must stand during the National Anthem this season, team owners decided Wednesday, a reaction to fierce... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:36:38 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Animal tethers no match for heat
Animal tethers no match for heat
JEFFERSON CITY - Temperatures are rising, and one expert says animals need more attention when tethered outside. "Heat exhaustion... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 5:07:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Homemade explosives found in Cole County man's home and car
Homemade explosives found in Cole County man's home and car
COLE COUNTY - Cole County deputies say a man accused of having pipe bombs was cooperative when they asked to... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Gov. Greitens makes appearance at gun competition
Gov. Greitens makes appearance at gun competition
HALLSVILLE - The NRA Bianchi Cup happens every year in Missouri, however this year, embattled Gov. Eric Greitens made an... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:40:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

CPD introduces community policing initiative to Columbia residents
CPD introduces community policing initiative to Columbia residents
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department wants feedback from residents on its community policing initiative. A meeting Wednesday gave people... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:25:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

House special committee continues reading of witness transcript
House special committee continues reading of witness transcript
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee continued reading the transcript of the testimony of the woman involved in... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:12:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Tax credit revision could bring more amateur sporting events to Mid-Missouri
Tax credit revision could bring more amateur sporting events to Mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- A revision to Missouri's amateur sports tax credit program could bring more sporting events to Mid-Missouri. The... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 3:04:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Former California police chief accused of stealing, forgery
Former California police chief accused of stealing, forgery
CALIFORNIA - The Moniteau County prosecutor filed criminal charges against the former California police chief Wednesday. Former police chief... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 2:15:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Federal audit cites potential conflict over Missouri grant
Federal audit cites potential conflict over Missouri grant
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A top official at Missouri's Department of Public Safety had a potential conflict of interest when... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 2:11:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

Live-music industry changes as collectors drop hammer on royalty fees
Live-music industry changes as collectors drop hammer on royalty fees
LAKE OZARK- Businesses in mid-Missouri face a steep choice when it comes to having live entertainment -- lose the music... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 1:53:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News

The Latest: Judge weighs subpoena of pro-Greitens group
The Latest: Judge weighs subpoena of pro-Greitens group
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A Missouri judge is weighing whether a secretive nonprofit group that supports Gov. Eric Greitens' agenda... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, May 23 2018 May 23, 2018 Wednesday, May 23, 2018 1:08:00 PM CDT May 23, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 76°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10am 79°
11am 82°
12pm 83°
1pm 85°