Reward for information on Kansas City Islamic center damage

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The FBI is offering a $2,000 reward for information that helps convict anyone who helped vandalize the Islamic Society of Greater Kansas City.

The reward was announced on Thursday.

The FBI said on April 3, two people damaged an exterior wall at the center and spray-painted "hate symbols" on the property in southeast Kansas City.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI hate crimes hotline at 855-527-2847 or send email to [email protected]