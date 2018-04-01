Reward for Lake Arsons

ROCKY MOUNT - The state fire marshal's office is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to arrests in at least 15 fires on the north shore of Lake of the Ozarks. The reward was offered after the fire marshal's office met last week with federal, county and local agencies to form a strategy to find an arsonist who set fires, mostly late at night, in vacant, remote buildings in the Rocky Mount Fire Protection District. The fires have occurred almost weekly since July, causing more than $2 million in damage. The most recent suspected arson last Friday at a storage building owned by Advanced Marine destroyed 16 boats and caused an estimated $1.6 million in damage.