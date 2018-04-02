Reward grows to $7,500 in slaying of 3-year-old KC boy

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The reward has grown to $7,500 for information in the shooting death of a sleeping 3-year-old Kansas City boy.

The Kansas City Star reported that authorities announced Wednesday that an anonymous donor added $5,000 to the fund set up help identify who killed Amorian S. L. Hale. The boy was killed in his home May 31 when someone fired from the street. Amorian was buried Monday.

His family is imploring people to help identify the killer. Authorities said Wednesday that nearly 40 anonymous tips have been received.