Reward Increased to $5,775 in Jogger's Death

RAYTOWN - The reward has been increased for information in the death of Kansas City area man who was shot and killed while he was jogging.

The Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers said in a release Thursday that a family member has donated more money to the reward fund for information in the death of 60-year-old Harry Stone. Crime Stoppers says the total possible reward is up to $5,775.00.

Police say Stone was shot and killed May 13 as he jogged in Raytown.

Police are looking for a dark, four-door c