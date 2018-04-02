Reward increases to $9,000 in Independence death

INDEPENDENCE (AP) — The reward for information in the July 2013 stabbing death of an Independence man has grown to $9,000.

Kansas City Crime Stoppers announced Tuesday that the mother of 22-year-old Corey Laykovich has added another $500 to the reward.

A sibling found him in his bedroom suffering from stab wounds. He had just returned home and went directly to his bedroom. He died later at a hospital.