Reward offered in fatal shooting in southeast Missouri

PARMA (AP) - Police in the southeast Missouri town of Parma were offering a $25,000 reward Wednesday in an effort to solve the killing of a convenience store clerk.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports 59-year-old Brenda Smith and another woman were working at D and L One Stop in Parma on Monday when an armed robber demanded that Smith open the safe. When she refused, she was fatally shot in the head.

The gunman ran out after the second woman said she didn't know how to open the safe.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the New Madrid County Sheriff's Department or their local police.