Reward rises to $21K in Kansas City girl's killing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The reward has risen to $21,000 for information about a drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old Kansas City girl.

The Kansas City Star says tips are coming in to a group called the Ad Hoc Group Against Crime. But Maj. Karl Oakman says police seeking to solve the killing of Angel Hooper need more leads and more people to call.

Angel died this month when shots were fired into the parking lot of a 7-Eleven where the girl and her father had just bought bubblegum.

Donations have come from the Carter Broadcast Group and 7-Eleven Stores, which operates the chain of convenience stores.

City Councilman Jermaine Reed is the interim executive director of Ad Hoc. He says he is "fed up" with the violence.