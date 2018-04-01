Rewards rise for information in deaths of 2 Kansas children

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) - Kansas City, Kansas, police and officials with the Greater Kansas City TIPS Hotline have increased the rewards offered for information on who was responsible for the drive-by shootings of two children.

The Kansas City Star reports 10-year-old Machole Stewart was killed in October outside her family's home in Kansas City, Kansas. 7-month-old Ja'Quail Mansaw was fatally shot in January.

The reward for information leading to an arrest in Machole's death was increased on Wednesday to $7,500, while the reward for an arrest in Ja'Quail's death sat at $5,800 Thursday morning.

Officials asked anyone with information in either case to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).