Reynolds, Cardinals reach 1-year deal

A person familiar with the negotiations says power hitter Mark Reynolds and the St. Louis Cardinals have agreed to a one-year deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because there no official announcement.

The 31-year-old Reynolds hit 22 home runs last season in his only year with Milwaukee. He batted .196 with 45 RBIs in 130 games.

Reynolds made 100 starts for the Brewers - 72 at first base, 29 at third and one in the outfield.

The righty-hitting Reynolds figures to boost the bench for the two-time NL Central champion Cardinals. Matt Adams starts at first base for St. Louis and Matt Carpenter is at third base.

Reynolds has hit 224 home runs in eight seasons in the majors with Arizona, Baltimore, Cleveland, the Yankees and the Brewers. He also strikes out a lot, and four times has led the league in that category.