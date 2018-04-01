Rezoning Controversy in Fulton

A proposed zoning change would let a business move to 710 South Business 54.

The only building on the property now is a house, the only thing allowed by current zoning.

A chiropractor wants to move his practice into the house, which is fine with neighbors. But he also wants to sell health food. In order for him to sell products, the city would have to rezone the property from residential to commercial.

That worries neighbors, who fear anyone or anything could move in if the chiropractor moves or sells the house.

"I think we would not want a nightclub-type atmosphere, or anything with a lot of heavy traffic, that would be going back in there," said neighbor Ronald Baldwin, who explained that residents would not mind the chiropractor if the zoning stays residential. "When we went to the first hearing at the City Hall, why, that was the consensus of the people there."

The city will decide at its Tuesday night meeting what happens to the property.