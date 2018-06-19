Rezoning for Hagan Scholarship Academy Discussed at Public Information Meeting

COLUMBIA - The Dan Hagan Scholarship Foundation plans to expand its scholarship program by building a residential academy for juniors and seniors in high school in Columbia.

The scholarship program currently gives 100 scholarships each fall at $5,000 each to students with eligibility. The eligibility includes being a resident of the 6 participating states: Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, and Oklahoma. Mark Farnen of the Hagan Foundation said Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Tenneesee will be added this fall. Another requirement for the scholarship is the student must have a 3.5 or higher GPA, a 23 or higher composite score on the ACT. Students must also be from a town of 50,000 people or less and in a state of financial need.

Hagan Foundation Representative Mark Farnen said Columbia is the perfect place for the academy.

"This is an educational mecca for the state of Missouri. This is where you have some of the best educational institutions already," Farnen said. "University of Missouri, Columbia College, and Stephens College who will be right next door to you. What a great place to locate a school for bright and overachieving juniors and seniors in high school."

The residential academy is set to be located in the areas north and south of East Broadway Street where Hillcrest Hall on Stephens College campus currently sits. The academy includes dormitories,classrooms and administrative buildings. In its initial year the academy plans to house 50-60 student plus faculty, staff and mentors.

The city held a public information meeting Monday night to discuss the rezoning of the project. Stephens College currently owns the land and is working to get it rezoned with the City of Columbia in order to sell it to the Hagan Foundation. The rezoning application will be read at the Planning and Zoning meeting March 7 and will have its first reading at the City Council meeting March 18.