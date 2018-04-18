RI Player Wins $336 Million Powerball Jackpot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- Lottery officials say someone who played the Powerball in Rhode Island has won the $336.4 million jackpot.

The new multimillionaire has not stepped forward and the lottery has not said where the winning ticket was sold. To win, the player had to match all of Saturday's five numbers, 1-10-37-52-57, and Powerball number 11.

Because of rising sales, the jackpot nearly doubled from $173.5 million on Feb. 1.

Powerball is played in 42 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.