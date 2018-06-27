Rice Crops Expanding in Southeast Missouri
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Rice farming is making its way farther north in Missouri.
Farmers have grown rice for more than two decades in far southeastern Missouri's Bootheel region. Now, the Southeast Missourian reports that rice is being produced as far north as Cape Girardeau.
Rice breeder Donn Beighley, who manages Southeast Missouri State University's rice research farm in Malden, says Missouri growers are finding success with rice. Missouri now has about 200,000 acres of rice, up from 150,000 acres in 2000.
[Photo via flickr by sarae]
More News
Grid
List
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
in
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware's capital city would like to know who dropped a house onto a two-lane... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- The Gibbs Center for Independence is set to open on Wednesday. The new facility will have space... More >>
in
(AP) - Serena Williams was seeded No. 25 for her return to Wimbledon after having a baby, a decision by... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Columbia’s Airport Advisory Board is meeting this afternoon to discuss updates to the future of the Columbia Regional... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police officers continue to investigate a shooting that injured one man around 1 a.m. Wednesday... More >>
in
COOPER COUNTY - A Boonville woman is facing multiple charges of statutory sodomy. Deputies with the Cooper County Sheriff's... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A couple of Boone County organizations are offering free HIV tests in response to a national campaign and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – The JCPS Security Committee met Tuesday to present policy revisions and talk about new ideas to keep... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department arrested two men Tuesday for breaking into Fulton High School last Friday. Zachary... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – More than 300 women supported the United Way of Central Missouri’s “Power of the Purse” auction today.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Election Advisory Board and county clerk are looking into purchasing new voting machines. Representatives... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY – Cole County EMS Chief, Jerry Johnston, turned in his letter of resignation Monday. He said his last... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) - The federal judge overseeing a reform agreement between Ferguson, Missouri, and the U.S. Department of Justice... More >>
in
MOBERLY - Two teens from the Moberly Area Technical Center (MATC) are showing off their inventive chops at a national... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Central Missouri Community Action's Low-Income Weatherization Program works with families to make their home more energy efficient and... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers spent almost $110,000 during a special session and investigation into allegations against former Gov.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA (AP) - A judge has ruled in favor of a Missouri-based brewery in a lawsuit alleging the company copied... More >>
in