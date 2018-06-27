Rice Crops Expanding in Southeast Missouri

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) - Rice farming is making its way farther north in Missouri.



Farmers have grown rice for more than two decades in far southeastern Missouri's Bootheel region. Now, the Southeast Missourian reports that rice is being produced as far north as Cape Girardeau.



Rice breeder Donn Beighley, who manages Southeast Missouri State University's rice research farm in Malden, says Missouri growers are finding success with rice. Missouri now has about 200,000 acres of rice, up from 150,000 acres in 2000.

[Photo via flickr by sarae]