Rice Growers Sue Over Release of Genetically-modified Rice

ST. LOUIS - More than 200 Missouri and Arkansas rice farmers have filed a lawsuit against Bayer Cropscience USA, claiming the company negligently allowed genetically modified rice to escape research fields. The suit was filed last week in St. Louis federal court. The 229 farmers will harvest more than 125,000 acres of rice this year. Rice prices fell about a dollar per 100 pounds shortly after the modified rice was discovered in late August. Japan has suspended rice imports from the U.S. and the European Union is requiring costly tests. Bayer says the rice variant isn't dangerous and is similar to varieties already allowed for sale. This is the second lawsuit filed against Bayer in Missouri and the 6th overall.