Richard elected president pro tem of Missouri Senate

By: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The Missouri Senate has a new man in charge, with a historic distinction.

Senators on Wednesday elected Republican Sen. Ron Richard, of Joplin, as their president pro tem. He succeeds Tom Dempsey, who resigned from the Senate in August to take a job with a St. Louis-based lobbying firm.

Richard's election makes him the first person in Missouri history to serve as Senate president pro tem after also serving as House speaker.

Richard led the House during the 2009 and 2010 sessions. He had served as the Senate majority leader since 2013.

Republican Sen. Mike Kehoe, of Jefferson City, was chosen by Republican colleagues to succeed Richard as majority leader. Freshman Sen. Bob Onder, of Lake St. Louis, was chose to succeed Kehoe as assistant majority leader.