Ricky Kreklow to Transfer from Mizzou

COLUMBIA - Missouri basketball coach Frank Haith confirmed in the Big 12 Coaches' Teleconference on Thursday that sophomore guard Ricky Kreklow will be transferring from Missouri. Haith stated that the Rock Bridge graduate is looking to go beyond Columbia. Last season Kreklow averaged 2.1 points and 9.8 minute per game.

Kreklow's parents Wayne and Susan are the Missouri Volleyball coaches and his cousin Molly plays on the team.