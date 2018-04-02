Ricky Romero's Four-Hit Shutout Caps Jays' Sweep of Cards

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- Ricky Romero threw a four-hitter for his second career shutout and helped break it open with his first career hit as the Toronto Blue Jays whipped the St. Louis Cardinals 5-0 Sunday for a three-game sweep.

J.P. Arencibia homered and Yunel Escobar had two hits and an RBI for the Blue Jays, who had lost four in a row before arriving at Busch Stadium. All three starters worked at least six innings for Toronto, which climbed back to .500 and earned its first series sweep since May 13-15 at Minnesota.

The Cardinals wound up a 3-6 homestand and have lost 12 of 15 overall. They are 1-5 since Albert Pujols was sidelined for an anticipated six weeks with a broken left wrist, and have scored three or fewer runs in four of those games.

Kyle McClellan (6-4) gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings. Romero got the big hit against him, a two-run single the other way, just inside the first-base line in a four-run sixth.

Romero had been 0 for 14 with nine strikeouts for his career and 0 for 4 this year before the hit that made it 4-0.

Romero (7-7) threw his first since May 15, 2010, against Texas. He struck out five, walked two and kept going after taking a liner off his leg on Lance Berkman's infield hit with one out in the ninth.

The left-hander retired the first 10 in order before Skip Schumaker singled with one out in the fourth. The Cardinals' lone baserunner to make it into scoring position was Andrew Brown after getting a gift double in the fifth when both center fielder Corey Patterson and left fielder Juan Rivera pulled up on a catchable ball near the warning track.

Romero has thrown three of his five career complete games this season, ending up the loser in the other two. He worked at least seven innings for the ninth straight start, the longest active streak in the majors, going 5-3 with a 1.95 ERA during that stretch.

Toronto had three of its 10 hits in the sixth, plus Patterson's RBI grounder. Berkman threw wildly to the plate from the first base, allowing runners to take an extra base.