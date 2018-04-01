Ride Celebrates Katy Trail Anniversary

The 2010 Katy Trail Ride marks the twentieth anniversary of the Katy Trail State Park and the tenth anniversary of the ride itself.

According to it's website, this year's ride consists approximately of 300 cyclists who will bike from St. Charles to Clinton, Missouri over five days and cover approximately 225 miles.

Retired teacher Ed Bielik is the oldest rider at 81. He's been apart of the trail ride from the beginning.

"I was one of the, I guess you could say, original volunteers," said Bielik.

He walked the trail six times from 1990 to 1995.

"My knees started giving me trouble, that's one of the reasons I really started biking," said Bielik.

He also said he hopes more people will get out and bike because it's easy and a great way to exercise.

The importance of exercise was repeated by all the riders interviewed, but Cape Girardeau physician Phil Taylor says cycling offers more.

"I started biking probably 15 years ago or so," said Taylor, "and I like it because it's good exercise, it gets you outside. I like it because it's a social sport, you get to interact with friends, and meet new people."

He says another benefit of riding is that you can travel to new places.

Taylor thinks biking is a great way to be healthy and says the Katy Trail is a great place for every skill level because it's flat. This is Taylor's fourth Katy Trail Ride and he said by far his hottest. He encouraged hydration.

Taylor isn't the only one concerned about the heat. Officials with the Missouri Department of Natural Resources ended the ride early on Tuesday for the safety of riders. Officials said most of the riders finished the ride before they made the decision to end early, but said they will continue to monitor the temperature as the ride continues through the week.