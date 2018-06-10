Ride-sharing Lyft has agreement with Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The ride-sharing company Lyft will temporarily stop operating in Kansas City while it works out an agreement to operate legally in the city.

Lyft officials said Wednesday that the drivers will stop working Friday for up to 60 days.

The Kansas City Star reports the agreement, which requires a federal judge's approval, also temporarily stops a federal court lawsuit scheduled to go to trial in December.

Lyft uses a smartphone app to link passengers with part-time drivers in their own vehicles.

The city and Lyft have been at odds since the company arrived in Kansas City in May. The city contends the company should have to follow regulations governing taxis. But Lyft argues it is a different business than taxis and should have to follow the requirements.