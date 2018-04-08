Riders on the Orphan Train teach people about history

FULTON - People packed into a small room in the Callaway County Public Library Saturday to learn about the Orphan Train.

According to the library, between 1854 and 1929, “more than 250,000 orphans and unwanted children were taken out of New York City and given away at train stations across America.”

The library hosted Riders on the Orphan Train to teach people about the train. It was a multi-media production involving videos, singing and storytelling.

“It is funded by the Missouri Humanities Council with support from the National Humanities,” said Adult and Community Services Manager, Lauren Williams.

The program is paid for by a grant. This is the third performance of three the Daniel Boone Regional Libraries have put on in mid-Missouri.

“The best part I think for me was hearing local people share their stories and their grandparents once they learned that those relatives were Orphan Train riders,” Williams said. “People have gotten very emotional talking about those experiences of their families.”

The performances have been so popular that Williams said the library would like to put on more performances in the future.