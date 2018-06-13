Ridgefield Road residents upset with approved road extension

1 year 6 months 4 days ago Thursday, December 08 2016 Dec 8, 2016 Thursday, December 08, 2016 7:37:00 PM CST December 08, 2016 in News
By: Hli Yang, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA – The Planning and Zoning Commission approved a new subdivision on Ridgemont Drive and a road extension on Ridgefield Road Thursday night. The decision had several neighbors upset. 

Crockett Engineering was approved of a plan to develop housing units on Ridgemont Drive. The developer previously sought approval for a planned unit development on the same piece of land; however, they withdrew the case from the Planning and Zoning Commission’s September 22, 2016 agenda.

Developers are wanting the get rid of the cul-de-sac at the end of Ridgefield Road and extending the road through the new development until it reaches Ridgemont Drive and College Park Drive, which leads to Stadium Boulevard.

Resident Dillon Falk said his neighbors are mainly concerned about safety because the roads in their neighborhoods are narrow and have no sidewalks.

“There are so many children on this street, including my own two-year-old going on three, who’s running around playing,” Falk said. “There are no sidewalks for them to play on, so it’s just bound to happen that people are going to get hit.”

Several residents wrote to the city opposing the proposal.

Jeffrey Gould wrote that his son got hit by a car in the neighborhood before.

“Five years ago my son Lain was run off the road on Ridgemont by a speeding truck while he was coming home from Rock Bridge High School, on his motor scooter. The motorist fled, and he was left bleeding in the street.”

Gould wrote, “Opening the cul­-de-­sac would draw new traffic into the area, increasing the danger.”

Falk said Ridgemont Drive is already used heavily to get to Forum Boulevard and Ridgefield Road is used to get to Fairview Road.

“All of the citizens are terrified of opening the street through to Stadium will just flood this traffic that cuts through to Fairview road already.”

In a report to the Planning and Zoning Commission, city planners Rusty Palmer and Pat Zenner wrote, “This connection is consistent with Section 25-42 (2)(c) of the Subdivision Regulations which suggests that, ‘interconnection of adjacent subdivisions with compatible land uses shall be encouraged.’”

Falk said city officials are making decisions without visiting the places which will be affected.

“My feeling is that the city saying, ‘cut the street through’ is saying they are not visiting their constituents where this is actually going to impact. They really haven’t visited.”

The report Palmer and Zenner put together also states that drivers on Ridgefield Road are consistently traveling 10 to 15 miles per hour over the posted speed limit.

“People who are commuting through here, they don’t live here, don’t know that the speed limit, that’s 25, they just ignore it,” Falk said. “But when this is connected to Stadium, we could see quadruple – ten times the traffic coming through here.”

Although the neighbors oppose the road extension, Falk said the neighbors aren’t discouraging the housing development.

“We are not against development at all,” he said. “We think it’s sort of natural with the growth of the city. If they connect this to Stadium, this would be a disaster.”

Residents Marilyn and John McLeod wrote to the city, “Extending Ridgefield Road so it is easily accessible to Stadium Boulevard has enormous and long term consequences. The road connection will not divide the current traffic. It will draw traffic.”

Palmer and Zenner wrote in their report, “While staff acknowledges the public’s concerns regarding the proposed extension these issues will exist with or without the connection of Ridgefield.”

Falk said the neighbors wanted to work with the city on an alternative option.  

“Before any action is taken, we really need to see every option on the table,” he said.

However, Palmer and Zenner wrote, “…staff is not considering an alternative to the connection being made.”

At the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, Zenner said the city’s traffic engineers suggest that the developers provide “off-site traffic calming devices.” Those could include speed bumps or gates. 

 

 

 

More News

Grid
List

Four teenagers injured in Cooper County crash
Four teenagers injured in Cooper County crash
TIPTON- Four teenagers were hurt after their vehicle flipped over into a ditch Wednesday afternoon, according to a Missouri State... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 8:54:00 PM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

Parson's to use state plane renews controversy over gubernatorial travel
Parson's to use state plane renews controversy over gubernatorial travel
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Mike Parson said Wednesday he will be travelling across Missouri using the state plane that... More >>
3 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 7:30:00 PM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

Police Review Board meets after vehicle stop report shows growing racial discrepancies
Police Review Board meets after vehicle stop report shows growing racial discrepancies
COLUMBIA - Ride alongs, positive connections and a look into the Columbia Police Department’s investigative process were the focus of... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 7:04:00 PM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

Trump and Hawley criticize McCaskill's use of a private jet; she responds
Trump and Hawley criticize McCaskill's use of a private jet; she responds
WASHINGTON - After Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Missouri, admitted to using a private plane to travel around the state during her... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 6:43:00 PM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

Attorney General requests to dismiss complaints against five defendants in DeBrodie case
Attorney General requests to dismiss complaints against five defendants in DeBrodie case
JEFFERSON CITY - The Missouri Attorney General's office filed a motion Tuesday to dismiss civil rights violation charges against the... More >>
6 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 5:07:00 PM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

Water pressure concerns spark suggested irrigation schedule in SW Columbia
Water pressure concerns spark suggested irrigation schedule in SW Columbia
COLUMBIA - In response to low water pressure in some southwest Columbia neighborhoods, Columbia Water and Light sent out a... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 3:27:00 PM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

Governor Parson visits MU to discuss the focus of his administration
Governor Parson visits MU to discuss the focus of his administration
COLUMBIA - Governor Parson made his first stop of a statewide tour at MU Wednesday morning. The governor talked about... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 2:42:00 PM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

Columbia police release surveillance photos from armed robbery at bank
Columbia police release surveillance photos from armed robbery at bank
COLUMBIA - Columbia police released surveillance photos from an armed robbery that happened last week at Merchants and Farmers Bank.... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 1:46:00 PM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

Fire chief: No smoke detectors in home where 5 children died
Fire chief: No smoke detectors in home where 5 children died
LEBANON (AP) — A fire chief says investigators found no smoke detectors in a southern Missouri mobile home where five... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 1:12:00 PM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

Cigarette or spark suspected in fire that killed 4 brothers
Cigarette or spark suspected in fire that killed 4 brothers
LAKE OZARK (AP) — Fire investigators suspect a cigarette or errant spark caused a fire that killed four brothers in... More >>
10 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 1:05:00 PM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

Missouri Planned Parenthood no longer receiving Medicaid reimbursements
Missouri Planned Parenthood no longer receiving Medicaid reimbursements
COLUMBIA - A state agency is enforcing a new state law that prohibits funding from going to any program that... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 10:04:00 AM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

MUPD seeks help in identifying graffiti suspects
MUPD seeks help in identifying graffiti suspects
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Police Department is looking for the suspect who was involved in a graffiti act... More >>
13 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 9:44:00 AM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

MUPD looking for suspect in theft at Hitt Street parking garage
MUPD looking for suspect in theft at Hitt Street parking garage
COLUMBIA - A theft occurred on MU campus at Hitt Street parking garage. The theft happened May, 22 2018... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

MoDOT seeks input on I-70 Business Loop ramp closure
MoDOT seeks input on I-70 Business Loop ramp closure
COLUMBIA - A permit has been issued for the permanent removal of the eastbound on-ramp on Business Loop 70. ... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 8:26:00 AM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

UPDATED: Police investigating armed robbery off Mexico Gravel Road
UPDATED: Police investigating armed robbery off Mexico Gravel Road
COLUMBIA - An armed home invasion occurred early Wednesday morning on Mexico Gravel Road. A woman told KOMU 8... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 8:16:00 AM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

Missouri governor revives education board with appointments
Missouri governor revives education board with appointments
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson appointed two people to the State Board of Education on Tuesday,... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 13 2018 Jun 13, 2018 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 4:19:00 AM CDT June 13, 2018 in News

Jefferson City parents voice concerns on new school boundary scenarios
Jefferson City parents voice concerns on new school boundary scenarios
JEFFERSON CITY – Parents filled the cafeteria of Thomas Jefferson Middle School Tuesday night to share their feelings on the... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 10:29:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News

Federal judge rules against Planned Parenthood
Federal judge rules against Planned Parenthood
COLUMBIA - A U.S. District judge denied an effort by Planned Parenthood to stop the enforcement of state regulation of... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, June 12 2018 Jun 12, 2018 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 8:37:00 PM CDT June 12, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 72°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12am 71°
1am 71°
2am 69°
3am 68°