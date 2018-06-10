Riding for a Cause

The brothers pedaled 143 miles from St. Louis to the state capitol. They took off early Friday morning and finally finished their journey late Sunday.

"We are just thankful and blessed that God has given us the strength to make this ride," said El-Amin. "We just lost an auntie, aunt Loretta, Loretta lee, just last week, so we dedicate this ride to her."

Just six years ago, El-Amin saved his father's life by giving his dad one of his own kidneys.

"It's something that has hit my family extremely hard," said El-Amin.

"He added six years on my life by donating one of his kidneys, and for them to ride 140, 150 miles, for such a great cause, this is a day to be proud of," said father Larry Bastain, "I am very thankful."

"It was worth it. I would give him my other kidney and my only kidney if he needed it," El-Amin said.

Six years later, El-Amin gave again for kidney disease. He and his brother Larry rode to raise awareness and money for the national kidney foundation.

El-Amin and his brother say they plan on doing something again next year with the same goal in mind.