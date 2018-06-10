Riding for a Cure

"People need to be aware that MS looks like me," said Michelle Lowe and MS paitent. "We all look like average regular people, you just don't know."

Lowe has suffered from MS for 15 years. Everyday struggles give her hope for a cure.

"Mostly it is difficult walking, just being tired all the time," said MS paitent Michelle Lowe.

More than 3,000 cyclists and volunteers came for the Multiple Sclerosis bike tour.

Riders realize the need for more MS research.

"I've met new friends that have MS, and I can't let them down." said cyclist Sherie Jackson. "I wanna raise money to help."

75, and 100 miles for each of the 2-day bike tour.

"It's a way to kind of get out there and suffer, and, um, it gives you a chance to feel for what other people have to go through with MS." Micki Ferreri cyclist.

It wasn't an easy ride.

"It was hard out there today, so it kind of makes you appreciate being able to do that where other people can't," said Ferreri.

Each cyclist raised at least $250 to ride in the event.

Program directors expect the bike tour to raise about $2 million.

For Michelle Lowe, the money raised gives her hope.

"I don't want my daughter to suffer from it. I don't want my son to suffer from it," said Lowe.

What she wants is a cure.

About 200 people each week are diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.