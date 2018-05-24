Rights groups call for openness in Michael Brown case

WASHINGTON (AP) - More than a dozen civil and human rights groups are appealing for openness in the investigation of the police shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Brown.

Coalition members, including the ACLU and National Bar Association, have filed lawsuits seeking the incident report in the shooting of Brown by Ferguson, Missouri, police officer Darren Wilson. The Justice Department has launched an independent investigation into the case.

They want Justice officials to prepare reports on police killings, police training, police oversight, racial profiling of minorities and youth, and police policies such as "stop-and-frisk."

The group has recommended that dashboard cameras be mandatory in police cars, that police officers wear body cameras, and that a law enforcement commission be created to review police tactics.