Rimando earns third shutout; Salt Lake ties Sporting KC

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Nick Rimando had his third shutout in four games and Real Salt Lake tied Sporting KC 0-0 on Saturday night.

Rimando stayed low and got a hand on Jalil Anibaba's close-range attempt in the sixth minute. Kansas City's Krisztian Nemeth redirected a cross off the post in the 46th minute and Jacob Peterson's sliding attempt on the rebound rolled just wide.

Real Salt Lake (2-0-3) and the New York Red Bulls (2-0-2) are the only MLS teams without a loss.

Sporting KC's Luis Marin had his third shutout in six games.

Last week, Sporting KC (2-1-3) became the seventh team in MLS history to trail in the 90th minute and win in stoppage time.

Ike Opara was carted off the field in the 83rd minute for Kansas City with an apparent leg injury. Joao Plata, RSL's leading scorer last season, did not play because of a preseason injury.